Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Analysts See $0.76 EPS; Nci Building Systems (NCS)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $0.76 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. PWR’s profit would be $107.98 million giving it 12.46 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Quanta Services, Inc.’s analysts see -14.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 235,331 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y

Nci Building Systems Inc (NCS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 65 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 75 trimmed and sold stakes in Nci Building Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 53.31 million shares, down from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nci Building Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 42 Increased: 41 New Position: 24.

NCI Building Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. The company has market cap of $716.69 million. It operates through three divisions: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 19.91% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NCS) has declined 65.27% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – CFO MARK JOHNSON INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 NCI Building Systems 1Q EPS 8c; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SEES 2Q REV. $430M TO $450M, EST. $435.0M; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. holds 33.3% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. for 16.74 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 693,193 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 0.44% invested in the company for 212,733 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.21% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 135,893 shares.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. The company??s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.