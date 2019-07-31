Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Analysts See $0.76 EPS; China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Sentiment Is 2

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $0.76 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. PWR’s profit would be $107.98 million giving it 12.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Quanta Services, Inc.’s analysts see -14.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 1.49M shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 8 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 4 cut down and sold equity positions in China Automotive Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 720,060 shares, up from 690,128 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding China Automotive Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.195. About 15,322 shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) has declined 40.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAS News: 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – THE JV COMPANY TO BE OWNED AS TO 66.6% AND 33.4% BY HENGLONG AND KYB CHINA, RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT CO’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS REFLECTED ONE-TIME CORPORATE TAX OF $35.6 MLN DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive Cash and Cash Equivalents, Pledged Cash and Short-Term Investments Were $125.7M as of Dec 31; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – HENGLONG, KYB WILL ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY, HUBEI HENGLONG KYB AUTOMOBILE ELECTRIC STEERING SYSTEM CO., LTD; 03/05/2018 – China Automotive Systems Establishes Joint Venture With KYB (CHINA) Investment Co., Ltd. for EPS Systems; 29/03/2018 CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC CAAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $510 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – PURSUANT TO THE JV CONTRACT, TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF THE JV COMPANY IS RMB960 MLN; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive 4Q Loss $39M; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive 1Q EPS 14c; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive 1Q Rev $134.1M

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells automotive systems and components in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $70.98 million. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in China Automotive Systems, Inc. for 91,334 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 59 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 106,700 shares.

Analysts await China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CAAS’s profit will be $323,385 for 54.88 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by China Automotive Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The company??s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.