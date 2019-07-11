Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Analysts See $0.76 EPS; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Trecora Res (TREC) Position By $559,179

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $0.76 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. PWR’s profit would be $106.29 million giving it 12.31 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Quanta Services, Inc.’s analysts see -14.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 1.04M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. The company??s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.