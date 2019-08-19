Quanex Building Products (NX) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Had 8 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $73 lowest target. $129’s average target is -10.29% below currents $143.8 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 17. Barclays Capital maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sell”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $142 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $116 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiate

08/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $128 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

Analysts expect Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report $0.36 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. NX’s profit would be $11.92M giving it 11.99 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Quanex Building Products Corporation’s analysts see 89.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 90,640 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 63 shares. 940 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Navellier And Associates owns 3,100 shares. L S holds 6,975 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.04% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Asset One Limited reported 20,760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 2.16M shares. 10,300 were reported by Andra Ap. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.15% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 3,500 shares stake. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

The stock increased 1.13% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 320,547 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold Quanex Building Products Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 32.12 million shares or 1.09% less from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,619 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 118,643 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co owns 1.13M shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 36,990 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 106,115 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Company has 1,797 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) or 1.67M shares. 66 are held by Ftb. Monetary Mgmt Group has invested 0.19% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 57,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 12,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 35,639 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 599,231 shares.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $572.01 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It currently has negative earnings. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products.