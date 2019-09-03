Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Both Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products Corporation 17 0.60 N/A -0.35 0.00 Trex Company Inc. 72 7.07 N/A 2.19 37.38

Table 1 highlights Quanex Building Products Corporation and Trex Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1.4% Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9%

Risk and Volatility

Quanex Building Products Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Trex Company Inc. has a 2.09 beta and it is 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanex Building Products Corporation. Its rival Trex Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.3 respectively. Trex Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Quanex Building Products Corporation and Trex Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Trex Company Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$19 is Quanex Building Products Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.89%. Meanwhile, Trex Company Inc.’s average target price is $77.33, while its potential downside is -7.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Quanex Building Products Corporation seems more appealing than Trex Company Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanex Building Products Corporation and Trex Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.8% respectively. 0.7% are Quanex Building Products Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Trex Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.25% -1.9% 11.56% 23.56% 8.26% 37.01% Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72%

For the past year Quanex Building Products Corporation was less bullish than Trex Company Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.