Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Since Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products Corporation 17 0.68 N/A 0.50 33.37 Owens Corning 51 0.89 N/A 4.48 10.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quanex Building Products Corporation and Owens Corning. Owens Corning seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Quanex Building Products Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Quanex Building Products Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanex Building Products Corporation and Owens Corning’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.4% Owens Corning 0.00% 11.8% 5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that Quanex Building Products Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Owens Corning’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Quanex Building Products Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Owens Corning is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Quanex Building Products Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Owens Corning.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Quanex Building Products Corporation and Owens Corning.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Owens Corning 0 3 3 2.50

Quanex Building Products Corporation has a consensus target price of $19, and a 3.04% upside potential. Competitively Owens Corning has a consensus target price of $59.67, with potential upside of 2.70%. The data provided earlier shows that Quanex Building Products Corporation appears more favorable than Owens Corning, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Quanex Building Products Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Owens Corning are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of Quanex Building Products Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Owens Corning’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.1% -0.48% -2.25% 6.24% -4.78% 21.56% Owens Corning -2.9% -6.71% -9.32% 3.36% -25.99% 11.32%

For the past year Quanex Building Products Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Owens Corning.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Owens Corning beats Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.