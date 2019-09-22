Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products Corporation 17 0.68 N/A -0.35 0.00 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 11 0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quanex Building Products Corporation and Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1.4% Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Quanex Building Products Corporation’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s 111.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Quanex Building Products Corporation is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Armstrong Flooring Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Armstrong Flooring Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Quanex Building Products Corporation and Armstrong Flooring Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Armstrong Flooring Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 16.96% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quanex Building Products Corporation and Armstrong Flooring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Quanex Building Products Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Armstrong Flooring Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.25% -1.9% 11.56% 23.56% 8.26% 37.01% Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39%

For the past year Quanex Building Products Corporation has 37.01% stronger performance while Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.