Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Quanex Building Products Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Quanex Building Products Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Quanex Building Products Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% -2.60% -1.40% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Quanex Building Products Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products Corporation N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Quanex Building Products Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 73.56%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quanex Building Products Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.25% -1.9% 11.56% 23.56% 8.26% 37.01% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Quanex Building Products Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanex Building Products Corporation are 2.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Quanex Building Products Corporation’s competitors have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quanex Building Products Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.21 shows that Quanex Building Products Corporation is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Quanex Building Products Corporation’s competitors are 32.45% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Quanex Building Products Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quanex Building Products Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.