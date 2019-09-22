Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Contrasting side by side

As General Building Materials companies, Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products Corporation 17 0.68 N/A -0.35 0.00 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 1.03 N/A 0.32 11.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Quanex Building Products Corporation and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1.4% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Volatility and Risk

Quanex Building Products Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. From a competition point of view, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Quanex Building Products Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are 13.1 and 8 respectively. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quanex Building Products Corporation and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.8%. About 0.7% of Quanex Building Products Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.25% -1.9% 11.56% 23.56% 8.26% 37.01% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85%

For the past year Quanex Building Products Corporation had bullish trend while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. beats Quanex Building Products Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.