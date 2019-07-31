Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc; Awm Investment Company Position in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Cut as Valuation Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 179,251 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 51,152 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has declined 4.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Acquires Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions – StreetInsider.com” on April 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Shares Fell 24% Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UCTT or COHU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ultra Clean Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Corporate Growth Strategy – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Like Amazon, these stocks have 100% buy ratings from analysts – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 29,323 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,883 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0% stake. 25,581 are owned by Perritt. 67,312 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 6,179 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 157,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 40,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 223,782 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 3.25M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.08% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 39,143 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 568,556 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.50M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 39,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NX shares while 44 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 32.12 million shares or 1.09% less from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 60,702 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability reported 0.87% stake. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0% or 87,636 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 150,555 shares. State Street reported 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Captrust Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 53 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 275,154 shares. 1,758 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2.92M shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). 599,231 are owned by Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) or 99,135 shares.

More notable recent Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Quanex Building Products Promotes George Wilson to Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2017, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Housing Stocks to Invest In If You Believe In the Economy – Investorplace.com” published on October 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Team, Inc. (TISI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quanex Building Products Announces Strategic Acquisition of HL Plastics – GlobeNewswire” published on June 16, 2015 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quanex Building Products Announces Nomination of Donald R. Maier for Election to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 313,551 shares to 554,482 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42.95M shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).