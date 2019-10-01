Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.54 Million as Stock Value Rose; Prologis (PLD) Share Value Rose While First Republic Investment Management Upped Stake by $1.46 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 18,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.54M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 1.90 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 301.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 85,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 113,818 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 139,819 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 19,224 shares to 36,021 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,228 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs, Minnesota-based fund reported 303 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 147 shares. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 93,337 shares. Millennium, New York-based fund reported 500,603 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 17,802 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. Mason Street Limited Com reported 89,962 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 111,784 shares. Lederer And Invest Counsel Ca reported 4,785 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Security Capital Incorporated holds 1.48 million shares or 5.66% of its portfolio. Pension Service invested in 0.17% or 645,076 shares. Brinker Capital invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.21% or 138,955 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 176,029 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 46,255 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis +2.9% after forecast boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 168,969 shares to 438,617 shares, valued at $16.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 350,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,737 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.