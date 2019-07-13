Qualys (QLYS) Stake Held by American Capital Management Inc; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Boosted Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $7.45 Million; Stock Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 143,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.93M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.89. About 319,893 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualys (QLYS) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 60,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 523,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.30 million, up from 462,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 324,809 shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. 1,955 shares were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL, worth $99,901 on Monday, March 11.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 218,125 shares to 942,182 shares, valued at $149.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 491,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. 11,250 shares were sold by Hank Jeffrey P, worth $1.06M. $187,152 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by POSEY BRUCE K. Another trade for 4,304 shares valued at $407,188 was made by Thakar Sumedh S on Monday, February 11.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) by 50,480 shares to 221,095 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,970 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).