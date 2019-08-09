Qualys (QLYS) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Increased Position; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc. (QLYS) by 505.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 23,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 28,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 19,288 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 61,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 167,908 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 229,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 305,191 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. $407,188 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by Thakar Sumedh S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 17,095 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 15,248 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Company holds 3,497 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc stated it has 3,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Amalgamated National Bank holds 5,463 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 7,818 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 8,420 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP accumulated 457,544 shares. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 11,001 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 39,200 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 5,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 1,999 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 35,322 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,234 shares to 36,066 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,815 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $340.92M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.