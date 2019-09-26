Qualys (QLYS) Share Price Declined While Goodman Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $857,907; Aflac (AFL) Market Valuation Rose While Trillium Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Qualys (QLYS) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 9,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 75,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62 million, down from 85,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 107,458 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 8,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 383,994 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05M, down from 392,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 2.29M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91 million for 49.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

