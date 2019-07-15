Qualys (QLYS) Market Value Rose While Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Position; Invesco LTD Raised Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Holding by $449,590 as Valuation Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 503,519 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.66M, down from 903,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 186,034 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 44,959 shares as the company's stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 425,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 76,401 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 183,626 shares to 37,945 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 228,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,292 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 50,448 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 5.73 million shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Commerce LP invested in 47,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Lc owns 475,981 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 42,000 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 29,861 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 39,143 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 203,000 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 1,124 shares. 164,602 are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.79 million activity. POSEY BRUCE K also sold $187,152 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Friday, February 8. 4,304 shares were sold by Thakar Sumedh S, worth $407,188. 11,250 shares valued at $1.06 million were sold by Hank Jeffrey P on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2019: DBD, QLYS, UIS, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq" on February 13, 2019

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $13.70M for 65.13 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc accumulated 0% or 3,471 shares. Herald Investment Management invested in 87,250 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 15,261 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 6,189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First LP has invested 0.05% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 25,893 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.01% or 64,955 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 8,491 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moreover, Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 52,271 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 10,876 shares. Aperio Grp holds 0.01% or 27,304 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.05% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 1.28 million shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).