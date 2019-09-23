Qualys (QLYS) Market Valuation Declined While Ranger Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 452,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.45 million, down from 457,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 301,164 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 63,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 101,478 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.34M, down from 165,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 592,131 shares traded or 17.24% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91 million for 51.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 40,375 shares to 115,290 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares I by 62,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,210 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Md owns 585,354 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company holds 0% or 3,158 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). State Common Retirement Fund reported 139,157 shares. Paloma Management Company reported 4,415 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company has 2.31 million shares. 2,587 were reported by Next Finance Group Inc. Alps Advisors invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 57 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 47,268 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Llc holds 0% or 23,605 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 14,993 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 57,154 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 136,306 shares to 222,322 shares, valued at $34.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solarwinds Corp by 77,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call).