Qualys (QLYS) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreased Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 3,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 15,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 19,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.3. About 269,010 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 125,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85M, up from 119,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow futures up over 300 points on global stimulus talk, trade optimism – MarketWatch” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Wrong Place, Wrong Time – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust accumulated 55,215 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,003 shares. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 2.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rockland invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virtu Limited Co owns 19,213 shares. Northside Management Ltd Company reported 2,214 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 1.77% or 1.11 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,777 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Bankshares Usa owns 65,384 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 40,396 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,840 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 3.93% or 68,608 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Company holds 6.94% or 311,653 shares in its portfolio. 11.41 million are owned by Franklin Resource.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 16,300 shares. Bamco Inc holds 0.15% or 430,000 shares in its portfolio. Brinker invested in 0.05% or 16,135 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.36 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Navellier & holds 0.37% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 28,436 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 52,271 shares. Goodman Corporation has 85,835 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability invested in 1.16 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Goldman Sachs invested in 0% or 168,218 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 2,661 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 4,580 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 7,887 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 20,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 96,154 shares.