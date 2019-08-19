Qualys (QLYS) Holder Navellier & Associates Lifted Position by $1.95 Million; D.R. Horton (DHI) Holding Boosted by Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 106,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 300,489 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 194,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 949,547 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc. (QLYS) by 505.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 23,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 28,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 105,641 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp. by 61,574 shares to 61,743 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 276,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,319 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 17,900 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,993 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 191,168 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 283,434 shares. Greenhaven Incorporated holds 8.54 million shares or 6.28% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 83,626 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 80,000 shares. At Comml Bank holds 8,992 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 1.22 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 1.71 million shares. 101,808 are owned by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Curbstone Fin Mngmt holds 0.12% or 11,050 shares in its portfolio. Beach Counsel Inc Pa invested in 0.29% or 61,510 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 39 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has 74,329 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 849 shares to 10,266 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,669 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53 were accumulated by Parkside Fincl Bank. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 476,200 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 272 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.05% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Herald Invest Management owns 87,250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.04% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 24,700 shares. Bailard holds 0.09% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Torray Lc has invested 0.18% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors holds 26,677 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 22,266 shares. Raymond James reported 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 73,978 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 35,322 shares.