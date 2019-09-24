Qualys (QLYS) Holder Goodman Financial Has Cut Position; Willdan Group (WLDN) Shareholder Bard Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $390,350 as Shares Declined

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Qualys (QLYS) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 9,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 75,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62 million, down from 85,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 375,555 shares traded or 17.46% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 22,142 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Willdan: Major Acquisition Advances Surging Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Willdan to buy Lime Energy for $120M – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Willdan Announces Plan to Acquire The Weidt Group – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Willdan To Acquire The Weidt Group For Upper Midwest Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Willdan Group (WLDN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.70M for 16.15 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco has 190,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Com holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 730,288 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0.04% or 40,983 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 1,159 shares. Thb Asset Management stated it has 0.75% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Lord Abbett Commerce Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 559,888 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 6,975 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 9,770 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 317,597 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 2,775 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The owns 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 6,456 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.04% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 440,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,893 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 70,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Congress Asset Communication Ma holds 1.08% or 975,050 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 22,465 shares. Diversified, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,575 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated holds 281,928 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Gam Hldg Ag has 4,176 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 13,192 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 11,534 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 12,219 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 100,090 shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,021 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 22,994 shares or 0.03% of the stock.