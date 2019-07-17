Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Both Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 85 12.13 N/A 1.47 58.95 Splunk Inc. 126 10.70 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Qualys Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Qualys Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.56 beta. Competitively, Splunk Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Splunk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Splunk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Qualys Inc. and Splunk Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

Qualys Inc.’s consensus target price is $91.57, while its potential upside is 2.16%. Meanwhile, Splunk Inc.’s consensus target price is $153.27, while its potential upside is 12.28%. Based on the data given earlier, Splunk Inc. is looking more favorable than Qualys Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Qualys Inc. shares and 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares. Insiders held 15.2% of Qualys Inc. shares. Comparatively, Splunk Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -0.85% 5.33% 5.14% 16.11% 14.47% 15.79% Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76%

For the past year Qualys Inc. was less bullish than Splunk Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.