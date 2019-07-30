Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

We are comparing Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 12.06 N/A 1.47 58.95 Progress Software Corporation 40 4.89 N/A 1.31 32.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Qualys Inc. and Progress Software Corporation. Progress Software Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Qualys Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Qualys Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Progress Software Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Qualys Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.56 beta. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qualys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Qualys Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Qualys Inc.’s upside potential is 2.74% at a $91.57 average price target. Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 12.39%. Based on the data shown earlier, Progress Software Corporation is looking more favorable than Qualys Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Qualys Inc. and Progress Software Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 96.7%. About 15.2% of Qualys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -0.85% 5.33% 5.14% 16.11% 14.47% 15.79% Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64%

For the past year Qualys Inc. has weaker performance than Progress Software Corporation

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Progress Software Corporation.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.