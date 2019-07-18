Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

As Application Software companies, Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 85 12.08 N/A 1.47 58.95 Fortinet Inc. 81 7.88 N/A 2.18 37.13

Table 1 highlights Qualys Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fortinet Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Qualys Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Qualys Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fortinet Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Qualys Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Volatility and Risk

Qualys Inc.’s 1.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Fortinet Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Qualys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Fortinet Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Qualys Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Fortinet Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Qualys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.54% and an $91.57 average price target. Meanwhile, Fortinet Inc.’s average price target is $88, while its potential upside is 1.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Qualys Inc. seems more appealing than Fortinet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Qualys Inc. shares and 73.5% of Fortinet Inc. shares. About 15.2% of Qualys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.7% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -0.85% 5.33% 5.14% 16.11% 14.47% 15.79% Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08%

For the past year Qualys Inc. has stronger performance than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Fortinet Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.