Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Since Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 85 10.51 N/A 1.47 58.96 ePlus inc. 82 0.80 N/A 4.66 16.29

Demonstrates Qualys Inc. and ePlus inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ePlus inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualys Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Qualys Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ePlus inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Qualys Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ePlus inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, ePlus inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Qualys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ePlus inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Qualys Inc. and ePlus inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Qualys Inc. has an average target price of $94.4, and a 17.38% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Qualys Inc. and ePlus inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 93.1%. Insiders held 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Qualys Inc. was more bullish than ePlus inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Qualys Inc. beats ePlus inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.