Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

We will be comparing the differences between Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 85 9.49 N/A 1.47 58.96 China Index Holdings Limited 140 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Qualys Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Qualys Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Qualys Inc. has a 27.60% upside potential and a consensus price target of $94.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Qualys Inc. shares and 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares. 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Qualys Inc. had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats China Index Holdings Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.