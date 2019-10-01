Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Reaches $76.13 After 4.00% Up Move; Paychex Has 0.91 Sentiment

Paychex Inc (PAYX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 326 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 359 trimmed and sold holdings in Paychex Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 240.32 million shares, down from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Paychex Inc in top ten positions decreased from 26 to 17 for a decrease of 9. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 326 Increased: 237 New Position: 89.

The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.74% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 295,255 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, IncThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.99B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $79.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QLYS worth $119.48 million more.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 46.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Among 4 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $8500 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 24.00% above currents $76.13 stock price. Qualys had 9 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Qualys, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 398,900 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Northern Trust reported 496,765 shares stake. Stephens Invest Group Limited Company owns 479,632 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 24,969 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company invested in 3,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Df Dent & Com holds 0.99% or 627,134 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,154 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 16,687 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 585,354 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Advisory Ser Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Paloma Prns owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 4,415 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 378,394 shares.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91 million for 50.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 11.75% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Ensemble Capital Management Llc owns 541,603 shares or 6.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 4.96% invested in the company for 281,258 shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Llc has invested 4.57% in the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 290,224 shares.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource , retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $29.43 billion. The firm offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It has a 28.63 P/E ratio. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services.