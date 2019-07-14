Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Forms $89.46 Double Top; United Guardian (UG) Has 1.22 Sentiment

United Guardian Inc (UG) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 funds started new and increased holdings, while 9 sold and reduced holdings in United Guardian Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.17 million shares, up from 1.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Guardian Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) formed double top with $92.14 target or 3.00% above today’s $89.46 share price. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has $3.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 324,809 shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS

Among 7 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Qualys had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Monness. JP Morgan downgraded Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by JMP Securities. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BTIG Research. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Qualys, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 27,971 shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Lc holds 503,519 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Texas-based Ranger Mngmt L P has invested 2.74% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Piedmont Invest Inc holds 0.03% or 8,574 shares. Principal Fincl has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 296,313 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 4,580 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 17,095 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 24,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,768 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 6,063 shares. 132,831 are held by Aqr Limited Liability Corp. Mai Capital Management owns 0.04% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 8,420 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 2,375 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.79 million activity. Thakar Sumedh S had sold 4,304 shares worth $407,188. Fisher Melissa B sold $138,700 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $1.06 million worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares were sold by Hank Jeffrey P. $187,152 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by POSEY BRUCE K.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $13.71M for 63.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid United-Guardian’s (NASDAQ:UG) 33% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Further Update Concerning Acacia Mining plc (â€œAcaciaâ€) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Further Update Concerning Acacia Mining plc â€“ Situation in Tanzania and Review of Acacia Mine Plans – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, makes, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.49 million. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 3,895 shares traded or 13.99% up from the average. United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) has risen 3.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend

Parthenon Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. for 100,354 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 11,298 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Group Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 30,475 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,011 shares.