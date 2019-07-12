Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Forms $88.24 Double Top; Qci Asset Management Has Lifted Granite Construction (GVA) Position By $4.26 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Granite Construction Inc (GVA) stake by 43.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 99,003 shares as Granite Construction Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 5.61%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 326,487 shares with $14.09 million value, up from 227,484 last quarter. Granite Construction Inc now has $2.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 32,841 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) formed double top with $92.65 target or 5.00% above today’s $88.24 share price. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has $3.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 12,092 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Granite Awarded $21 Million Rail Facility Project in Southern California – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Granite Publishes 2018 Sustainability Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) 42% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 810,857 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 194,982 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Community Trust & invested in 1.14% or 214,264 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.49% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 329,396 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,800 shares. 27,947 are owned by Advsr Asset Management. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 31 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.15% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 159,397 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 16,402 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,369 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). The Texas-based Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Prudential Inc holds 0% or 30,135 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 33 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Granite Construction Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. M Partners maintained Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 36,857 shares to 65,069 valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 7,559 shares and now owns 66,323 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $13.70 million for 63.03 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $82 lowest target. $91.57’s average target is 3.77% above currents $88.24 stock price. Qualys had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rating on Friday, March 8. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $85 target. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Northland Capital maintained the shares of QLYS in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Friday, February 22. Wedbush maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $102 target. JP Morgan downgraded Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rating on Wednesday, February 13. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $82 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.79 million activity. Another trade for 11,250 shares valued at $1.06M was made by Hank Jeffrey P on Monday, February 11. Thakar Sumedh S also sold $407,188 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares. POSEY BRUCE K sold $187,152 worth of stock. Shares for $138,700 were sold by Fisher Melissa B on Wednesday, February 6.