Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 11.02 N/A 1.47 58.96 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.74 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Qualys Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. From a competition point of view, Upland Software Inc. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Upland Software Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qualys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Qualys Inc. and Upland Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Qualys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.98% and an $92.71 consensus price target. On the other hand, Upland Software Inc.’s potential upside is 17.77% and its consensus price target is $49.25. Based on the results shown earlier, Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Qualys Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Qualys Inc. shares and 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares. 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Qualys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Upland Software Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.