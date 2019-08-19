Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Contrasting side by side

Both Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 11.02 N/A 1.47 58.96 ShotSpotter Inc. 44 8.68 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Qualys Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. Its rival ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Qualys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Qualys Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Qualys Inc. has a 9.98% upside potential and a consensus price target of $92.71. Competitively the consensus price target of ShotSpotter Inc. is $54.5, which is potential 85.88% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ShotSpotter Inc. appears more favorable than Qualys Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Qualys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Qualys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Qualys Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.