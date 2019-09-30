Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Contrasting side by side

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 80 4.59 33.62M 1.47 58.96 Rapid7 Inc. 53 -2066.96 43.54M -1.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 41,888,861.20% 16.7% 10.3% Rapid7 Inc. 82,901,751.71% -60% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Qualys Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Rapid7 Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Qualys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Qualys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Qualys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.46% and an $94.4 average target price. Competitively Rapid7 Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.67, with potential upside of 37.93%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rapid7 Inc. seems more appealing than Qualys Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Qualys Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 93.9%. About 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Qualys Inc. has weaker performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.