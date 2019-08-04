Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Comparing side by side

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 10.84 N/A 1.47 58.96 Mimecast Limited 46 8.46 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Qualys Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mimecast Limited’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Qualys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mimecast Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Qualys Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Qualys Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 1 3 4 2.50 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 10.02% for Qualys Inc. with average price target of $91.38. Mimecast Limited on the other hand boasts of a $58 average price target and a 24.28% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Mimecast Limited looks more robust than Qualys Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Qualys Inc. and Mimecast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 78.5%. Insiders held 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares. Comparatively, Mimecast Limited has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year Qualys Inc. was less bullish than Mimecast Limited.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mimecast Limited.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.