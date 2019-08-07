Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 10.94 N/A 1.47 58.96 LogMeIn Inc. 80 2.82 N/A 0.62 122.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. LogMeIn Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Qualys Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Qualys Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than LogMeIn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Qualys Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Qualys Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. LogMeIn Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Qualys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Qualys Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Qualys Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 1 3 4 2.50 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Qualys Inc.’s upside potential is 11.85% at a $91.38 consensus price target. On the other hand, LogMeIn Inc.’s potential upside is 21.24% and its consensus price target is $85.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that LogMeIn Inc. seems more appealing than Qualys Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Qualys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Qualys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Qualys Inc. has 15.81% stronger performance while LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors LogMeIn Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.