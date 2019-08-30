Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Comparison side by side

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 10.35 N/A 1.47 58.96 Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.09 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Qualys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Qualys Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Qualys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Qualys Inc. has an average price target of $94.5, and a 16.80% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Qualys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 3.3% respectively. Qualys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.3%. Comparatively, 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Qualys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.