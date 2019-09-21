Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Contrasting side by side

Both Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 85 10.21 N/A 1.47 58.96 Everbridge Inc. 81 14.16 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Everbridge Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Qualys Inc. and Everbridge Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Qualys Inc. is $94.4, with potential upside of 20.92%. Everbridge Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $92.67 consensus price target and a 32.35% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Everbridge Inc. is looking more favorable than Qualys Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Qualys Inc. and Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 90.38% respectively. About 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Qualys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Everbridge Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.