Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) Comparing side by side

Both Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 10.98 N/A 1.47 58.96 DropCar Inc. 2 0.54 N/A -8.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Qualys Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Qualys Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DropCar Inc. has a 2.86 beta and it is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. DropCar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Qualys Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 1 3 4 2.50 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Qualys Inc. has a 11.44% upside potential and an average price target of $91.38.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qualys Inc. and DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 1.6% respectively. 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DropCar Inc. has 9.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Qualys Inc. had bullish trend while DropCar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Qualys Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.