Qualys Com (QLYS) Shares Declined While Df Dent & Co Has Increased Its Position; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Polar Securities Has Boosted Its Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc Com (QLYS) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 91,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 618,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.14M, up from 526,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 171,886 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 227,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.84 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 17/03/2018 – No Breach, But Not Secure: Cambridge Misuse Shows Facebook Flaws; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message’; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO – AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO USE OF PERSONAL DATA, ANALYTICS BY POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS & OTHERS, ICO IS INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Sg Americas Lc holds 1,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Cornerstone Advsr owns 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 541 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.08% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.02% or 17,095 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 505,953 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 15,640 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 5,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 50,899 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 39,200 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. C M Bidwell & Assoc invested in 840 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 27,304 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,059 shares to 7,335 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,096 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 250,110 shares to 621,874 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 57,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,399 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

