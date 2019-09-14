Qualstar Corporation (QBAK) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualstar Corporation 6 0.96 N/A 0.50 10.32 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.82 N/A 0.79 32.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Qualstar Corporation and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Qualstar Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Qualstar Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Qualstar Corporation and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 10.4% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Qualstar Corporation is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

Qualstar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qualstar Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qualstar Corporation and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.6% and 17.3%. Qualstar Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 3.4% are Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualstar Corporation -3.18% -12.52% -7.5% -8.32% -30.84% -1.33% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.91% 5% 2.85% 0.6% 0.11% 2.77%

For the past year Qualstar Corporation had bearish trend while Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. beats Qualstar Corporation.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.