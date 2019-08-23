Qualcomminc (QCOM) Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Decreased Stake; As Analog Devices Ord (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Everence Capital Management Has Cut by $378,315 Its Position

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomminc (QCOM) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 45,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 289,067 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, down from 334,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomminc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 7.20 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Ord (ADI) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 6,498 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 10,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2.54 million shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsr Lc accumulated 26,525 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 173,871 shares. 43,882 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Hbk Invests LP has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,439 shares. First Foundation stated it has 20,479 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr accumulated 202,535 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fdx has 22,113 shares. 4,794 were reported by Sunbelt Inc. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 20,000 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Com has 3.17% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cambridge Investment Advsrs owns 29,994 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 287,241 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. First American National Bank accumulated 9,628 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 791 were accumulated by Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Ord (NYSE:TRV) by 3,504 shares to 11,557 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Ord (NYSE:OXY) by 14,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Ord.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exeloncorp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,187 shares to 237,717 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerelectri (NYSE:AEP) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).