Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Rose While Annex Advisory Services Cut Its Position by $1.64 Million; Affinity Investment Advisors Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Upped

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 2.49M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63 million, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 10.20 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc accumulated 87,700 shares or 3.17% of the stock. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tdam Usa accumulated 278,688 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp owns 72,414 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Management Lc holds 5.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,543 shares. Sterneck Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 8.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 15.06 million shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.97% or 20,199 shares. Northern reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Mgmt invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Copeland Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.26% or 19,801 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc reported 10,967 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 645,699 shares. Clark Estates New York invested in 1.92% or 65,400 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,868 shares to 28,554 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,458 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.22 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co reported 33.87M shares stake. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 3,764 shares. Marco Inv Limited Liability Co has 2.51% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 10,290 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 47,949 shares. Mai Cap Management has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 5,376 shares. Salem Counselors holds 117,480 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset holds 0.04% or 6,476 shares. Quantum has 16,217 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited has 4,161 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1.10 million are owned by Korea. California State Teachers Retirement reported 2.08 million shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 0.74% stake. Boston Family Office Lc reported 22,568 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.