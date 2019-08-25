Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Trimmed by $375,573 Its Stake; Magna Intl (MGA) Market Value Declined While Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48M shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – EVANINA: BROADCOM-QUALCOMM BLOCK BY TRUMP ‘REASONABLE’ MOVE; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 81,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5,823 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 87,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 722,340 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 50,100 shares to 124,809 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 30,305 shares to 44,306 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,300 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).