Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Upped Its Position; Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Upped Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Stake

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 48,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The hedge fund held 224,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07M, up from 176,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 80,288 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2332.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 86,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 90,007 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 2.12M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested in 0.22% or 15.48M shares. Mariner Ltd reported 48,625 shares stake. 29,350 are held by Cleararc. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.29% or 52,915 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 27,154 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 96,062 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Lc reported 3.11M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa invested 1.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 40,617 are owned by Comm National Bank & Trust. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 8,207 shares. Associated Banc reported 4,595 shares. 25,876 are owned by Leisure Cap Mgmt. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak reported 22,725 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 127,850 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.46% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,738 shares to 4,030 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) by 57,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

