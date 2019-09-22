Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Bluefin Trading Cut Its Position; Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Price Declined While Heartland Advisors Has Cut Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 86.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 215,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 33,536 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 248,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 205,695 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05M, down from 215,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 117,779 shares traded or 53.52% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 36,968 shares to 204,027 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 92,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 14.16% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $20.28M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WIRE shares while 47 reduced holdings.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41,145 shares to 321,407 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 59,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).