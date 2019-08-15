Qualcomm (QCOM) to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019; Westover Capital Advisors Upped Bb&T (BBT) Holding

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Qualcomm Inc’s current price of $70.88 translates into 0.87% yield. Qualcomm Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 5.95M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 15.32% above currents $45.24 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 4.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why and Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and markets digital communication products worldwide. The company has market cap of $86.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 25.94 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

