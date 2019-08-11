Qualcomm (QCOM) to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019; Shorts at Highpoint Resources (HPR) Lowered By 3.97%

Highpoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) had a decrease of 3.97% in short interest. HPR’s SI was 21.45 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.97% from 22.34 million shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 19 days are for Highpoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s short sellers to cover HPR’s short positions. The SI to Highpoint Resources Corporation’s float is 19.92%. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 1.75 million shares traded or 39.58% up from the average. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has declined 81.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HPR News: 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES 2019 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE WITH ASSOCIATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $575 MLN TO $625 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES YR CAPEX $500M TO $550M; 26/03/2018 HighPoint Resources Announces 2018 Financial and Operating Guidance, Provides Initial 2019 Outlook and Operations Update; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 26/03/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2019 Capital Expenditures $575M – $625M; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Announces Promotion of William M. Crawford to Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.05

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Qualcomm Inc’s current price of $71.50 translates into 0.87% yield. Qualcomm Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 11/04/2018 – Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene lzhikevich to Speak at CONNECT; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/03/2018 – blacq: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources (Reuters) – Singapore-based Broadcom; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $254.52 million. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It has a 2.67 P/E ratio.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh invested in 9,164 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0.24% stake. Central National Bank Tru Co has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,450 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Holderness Invests holds 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,732 shares. Da Davidson & holds 464,684 shares. Macnealy Hoover has 20,072 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cap World Invsts has 18.01 million shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 0.2% or 1.20 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 207,721 shares. Caprock Group Inc has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Thornburg Inv Management invested 2.92% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 52,915 shares.