Qualcomm (QCOM) to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019; Shorts at Brady (BRC) Lowered By 6.92%

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) had a decrease of 6.92% in short interest. BRC's SI was 1.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.92% from 1.80M shares previously. With 249,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)'s short sellers to cover BRC's short positions. The SI to Brady Corporation's float is 3.54%. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 211,779 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Qualcomm Inc's current price of $73.52 translates into 0.84% yield. Qualcomm Inc's dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. It has a 19.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and markets digital communication products worldwide. The company has market cap of $89.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 26.91 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

