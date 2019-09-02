Qualcomm (QCOM) to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019; Noble plc (NE) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Noble (NYSE:NE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Noble has $3.5 highest and $1.2500 lowest target. $2.38’s average target is 48.75% above currents $1.6 stock price. Noble had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. See Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) latest ratings:

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Qualcomm Inc's current price of $77.77 translates into 0.80% yield. Qualcomm Inc's dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $351.35 million. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 23, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold Noble Corporation plc shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 2.02M shares. Sns Financial Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 14,100 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 168,866 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 300,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt owns 423,163 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 11,623 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). California-based Cambrian L P has invested 0.6% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 389,840 shares. 7,194 were reported by Ls Inv Lc. Geode Capital Management invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). National Bank Of America Corp De has 174,289 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

The stock increased 8.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 5.30M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – RSA PROVIDES FOR A COMPREHENSIVE RESTRUCTURING OF COMPANY’S EXISTING DEBT, INCLUDING 2018 NOTES; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – CASH LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO BE US$535 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – Phil Noble, Democratic Candidate for Governor of South Carolina in 2018, Selects Findit Inc to Assist on Social Media Campaign; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE CORP. EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Noble: Will Continue to Use Best Endeavours to Implement Current Debt Restructuring Plan; 14/03/2018 – Noble Group signs binding agreement for financial restructuring; 08/03/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED – REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX : NOTICE; 26/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP GETS LETTER FROM AD HOC GROUP SUPPORTING DEBT DEAL; 22/04/2018 – Noble: Goldilocks’s Interest Not Registered in Company’s Register of Members; 04/04/2018 – Noble Group’s Board Sees Further Changes as `Final Phase’ Nears

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.20% above currents $77.77 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Deutsche Bank downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $7400 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James.