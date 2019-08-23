Qualcomm (QCOM) to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019; B. Riley Financial (RILY) Shorts Raised By 26.46%

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Qualcomm Inc’s current price of $77.15 translates into 0.80% yield. Qualcomm Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 7.20 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 30/05/2018 – China vows to protect its interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) had an increase of 26.46% in short interest. RILY’s SI was 514,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.46% from 407,100 shares previously. With 49,100 avg volume, 11 days are for B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s short sellers to cover RILY’s short positions. The SI to B. Riley Financial Inc’s float is 3.29%. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 21,090 shares traded. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) has declined 10.79% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RILY News: 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – GREAT AMERICAN GROUP AND TIGER CAPITAL GROUP WILL LEAD LIQUIDATION OF BON-TON’S 212 STORES; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 07/03/2018 – B. Riley Financial 4Q Rev $110.2M; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Plug Power CFO Paul Middleton to Speak at 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investment Conference; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc

More notable recent B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: RILY,MKTX,NXRT,HTLF,QRCH – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “B. Riley Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B. Riley Financial declares $0.175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “B. Riley Wealth Management Appoints Chuck Hastings as President – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $569.78 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It has a 23.6 P/E ratio. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 7.70% above currents $77.15 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prelude Capital Management Limited Co reported 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Creative Planning owns 213,945 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 690,483 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,791 shares. 22,889 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Investments Lc. Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Laffer Invs invested in 0% or 49,969 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 20,311 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 10,320 were accumulated by American Asset. Laurion Mgmt L P reported 118,522 shares. Gp One Trading L P holds 0.05% or 143,299 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “US set to grant another Huawei extension – QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and markets digital communication products worldwide. The company has market cap of $93.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 28.24 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.