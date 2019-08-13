Qualcomm (QCOM) to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019; Autoliv (ALV) Sentiment Is 1.14

Autoliv Inc (ALV) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 91 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 80 cut down and sold stakes in Autoliv Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 24.35 million shares, up from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Autoliv Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 60 New Position: 31.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Qualcomm Inc’s current price of $69.80 translates into 0.89% yield. Qualcomm Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 6.32M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and markets digital communication products worldwide. The company has market cap of $84.85 billion. It operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 25.55 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $75 target. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 23. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 825,988 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 213,945 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Verity Verity Ltd has 0.6% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,091 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 79,766 are owned by Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Washington Bankshares, a Washington-based fund reported 144,118 shares. Shelton holds 0.58% or 8,380 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 4.77 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). United Services Automobile Association reported 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jag Management Limited Liability reported 0.21% stake. Aull And Monroe Mngmt reported 6,345 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Comm invested in 0.33% or 150,740 shares.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 282,664 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS REGARDING THE $3 BLN SALES TARGET IN 2020 FOR VEONEER, “THOSE ARE ALMOST COMPLETELY ALREADY IN BOOKED ORDERS”; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR PASSIVE SAFETY SEGMENT, INDICATION FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IS MORE THAN 10% FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WITH INDICATION THAT UNDERLYING SEGMENT PROFITABILITY WILL INCREASE COMPARED; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – INITIAL CAPITALIZATION OF VEONEER IS EXPECTED TO BE PROVIDED THROUGH A CAPITAL INJECTION FROM AUTOLIV; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Backs FY Segment Guidance Given in 4Q17 Report; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS BOARD HAD PREVIOUSLY INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO ASSESS VEONEER’S TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY NEEDS OF UP TO $1.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – ANNOUNCED IMPORTANT STEPS IN PROCESS TO SPIN-OFF ITS ELECTRONICS BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Bd of Directors Approved Completion of Previously Announced Spin-Off of Veoneer Into an Independent Publicly Traded Co; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – BOTH COMPANIES ALSO REITERATED FINANCIAL TARGETS ORIGINALLY SET FORTH AT AUTOLIV’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY HELD IN SEPTEMBER 2017; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER, RECORD $1.1 BLN ANNUAL ORDER INTAKE OVER LAST 12 MNTHS (UP 48%) SUPPORTS 2020 SALES TARGET OF AROUND $3 BLN AND AROUND $4 BLN BY 2022

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. for 69,461 shares. 13D Management Llc owns 82,778 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 41,245 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Investment Management has invested 0.73% in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,624 shares.