Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lowered Holding; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shareholder Natixis Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.24 Million

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 4.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, AI and Co; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform

Natixis decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 26,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 3,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292,000, down from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 217,178 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 18/04/2018 – Fire extinguisher prompts lengthy outage at Nasdaq Nordic; 18/05/2018 – InnerWorkings Receives Anticipated Letter From NASDAQ Due to Late Form 10-Q; 12/04/2018 – Shipt to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Louisiana and Mississippi; 23/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT TDACU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Solar Alliance Completes Installation of Largest Rooftop Solar Project in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; 08/03/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Uveal and Cutaneous Melanoma Patients in Phase 1 Cohort Expansions with Pegzilarginase; 15/05/2018 – Oncobiologics: Nasdaq Granted Request for Extension Through June 26; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Tax Receives Notice of Second Delinquent Form 10-Q Filing from Nasdaq and Receives Extension of Time to Cure Delinquen; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 30/04/2018 – Yewno and Nasdaq Create Indexes to Capture Market Disruptors

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Surprise! This Pot Stock Withdrew Its Plans to List on the Nasdaq – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nasdaq, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 457,064 shares to 996,103 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 32,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $196.66M for 20.51 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Lc owns 114,798 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,943 shares. Pennsylvania Company reported 91,751 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.11% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bb&T reported 104,319 shares. 4,000 were reported by Intrust National Bank Na. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.04% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). California-based Fincl Advisers Ltd has invested 0.11% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Credit Agricole S A holds 60,299 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.45% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 230 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 2,032 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DVY, F, QCOM, OKE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,238 shares to 21,369 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).