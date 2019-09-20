Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Tanaka Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Position by $660,000

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 261,490 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.18M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.17 million for 129.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57 million for 35.58 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

